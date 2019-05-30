CALLAGHAN, RITA Passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Rita, beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Andrea (Roy), Joanne (Paul) and Shauna (Mario). Much adored Nana of Tara (Graham), Erin (Jay), Nicholas, Megan, Bryan and beloved great-grandma of Paige, Chloe and Everleigh. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Victoria Park south of Ellesmere). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019