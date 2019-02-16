CAMERON, Rita Passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Andie. Loving mother of David (Rose), Stephen and Kathy (the late Bob). Cherished grandma of Heather, Colleen, Jeff, Jamie and great grandma of Taylor, Leah, Cameron and Eamon. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905- 428-8488) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church (21 Bayly St. East, Ajax) at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019