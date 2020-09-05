CAREY, RITA CATHERINE (nee McCLOSKEY) Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at the Toronto Western Hospital at the age of 91. Beloved wife for over 60 years of the late Kenneth (2014) and loving mother to Barbara, Betsy, David (Kathryn), Sheila and John and doting grandmother to Alison and Graeme. Rita was the youngest of six children born to James David McCloskey and Katherine Scott, and was predeceased by brothers Scott, Elmer, Harold and William and her sister Dorothy. She grew up in Ottawa where she met and married Kenneth Carey in 1953. After short stays in Montreal and Sarnia they settled in Kingston in 1963. A longtime resident of Kingston, Rita volunteered at the Hotel Dieu Hospital for many years, bowled in a women's league for several years and was an avid duplicate bridge player, continuing to play regularly into her 80s. Rita loved her family deeply and was never happier than at large family gatherings. A Mass of Christian Burial for family members will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kingston. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kingston. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation (tgwfh.ca
). The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Toronto Western for their compassionate care. Online condolences at www.gftompkinstownship.ca