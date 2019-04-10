Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA CROWE. View Sign

CROWE, RITA (nee BRENNAN) Passed away peacefully at The Village of Humber Heights on April 8, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Crowe (1997). Loving mother of Sheila (Brian Crowle), Rita Leslie (the late Ian), James (Jennifer), George (Kathy) and Joseph (Ann Marie). Cherished Grandma to Amanda, Adam, Jonathan, James, Andrew, William, Jessica, Sarah, Stephen, Elizabeth and Patrick. Great-Grandma to Aurelia, Kayla, Patrick, Julia, Emma, Sophia and Leo. Dear sister to Bonnie Brennan. Rita will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Rita was born in Lindsay, Ontario, the daughter of John and Margaret Brennan. She raised her family in the town of Mimico and went on to teach many years at Holy Angels Catholic School in Etobicoke. Many thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses and PSW's who cared for our mother over the last few years. Family and friends will be received at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Thursday, April 11th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass to be celebrated at St. Leo's Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke), on Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2099 Dickson Rd., Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Breast would be appreciated.

63 Mimico Ave.

Etobicoke , ON M8V 1R2

