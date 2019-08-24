DUNDON, RITA (nee HILSON) November 4, 1938 - August 18, 2019 Rita passed peacefully on August 18, 2019. She is reunited with the love of her life, husband Vincent Dundon (predeceased November 17, 2008). Rita was a strong independent woman with a love of books, scrabble, family and a wonderful sense of humour. She will be forever loved and missed by her daughters Linda Rushford (son-in-law Ed Rushford), Sharon Gowlett, and granddaughters Stephanie and Lindsay. She is survived and loved by her sister Judy Guay and brother Max Hilson. We would like to thank Dr. Birmingham for his kindness, gentle care, respect and compassion throughout the time she was in his care. We are grateful for the support, compassion, kindness and friendship of the 1st floor nursing staff, PSWs, recreation team and family members at Ina Grafton Gage Home. A private family service will commemorate her life.

