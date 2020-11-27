STUMMER, RITA ELISABETH Passed peacefully in her home, at the age of 79, surrounded by family, on November 24, 2020. Rita fought a valiant battle with brain cancer. Loving Mother of Andrew and Grant (Susan). Proud Oma to Rachel, Serena, Shonna, Quinton, Tiffany and Max. Rita was born in 1941, in Hamburg, Germany. Her Mother (Hedwig) and Father (Micheal) along with her brothers Werner, Gerhard, Gunther, and Edgar lived courageously through WWII. Rita immigrated to Canada in the early 1960s and worked with her dear cousin Ingrid in the banking industry. She met her beloved husband Karl in Toronto and began a family. As entrepreneurs, they began Univeral Mold in the '60s and then Six Points Plastics was formed in the mid-seventies. Her legacy as a company owner still stands strong today. As a devout Catholic, she proudly made her two sons serve as altar boys at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Etobicoke. Rita enjoyed life to it's fullest, she was a true friend and the hierarchy of a beautiful family. She had a huge heart and was an incredibly giving person. She was larger than life, loved to laugh, always had a smile on her face. Rita loved to travel and explore the world. She had a special spot in her heart for her cottage on Healey Lake where she would take her grandchildren to explore "Oma's Amazon" in her little blue Peterborough boat. Rita will be remembered for her love of Merci chocolates, cake and coffee as well as playing cards and dancing with her friends at the Hansa House. Rita cherished the time she spent with her dear friend Donna and was so grateful for the many years of friendship that they shared. It is with tremendous sorrow that we mourn the passing of our beloved Mother, Mother-In-Law, Oma, Cousin, and Friend. A small intimate family gathering will occur on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Burlington Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life is planned for Summer 2021 when we can all be together again. Donations can be made to the Cancer Society
, War Amps, or a charity of your choice.