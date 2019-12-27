Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA GALLAGHER. View Sign Service Information G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel 63 Mimico Ave. Etobicoke , ON M8V 1R2 (416)-251-7531 Obituary

GALLAGHER, RITA Our cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on Christmas morning 2019. Having celebrated her 99th birthday on November 11, 2019, she has now joined her family and friends in heaven. Predeceased by her beloved husband Austin Scott Gallagher in 1976, she had the strength and determination to continue to raise her six children. Rita is survived by her devoted children Michael (Anna Rea), David (Mary), Gordon (Jenn), Sandra (Peter) Eathorne, Timothy and Rita-Ann (James) Campbell. Cherished Grandma and Nana to Nicholas (Amanda) Shaun, David (Kristin), Laura (Christopher), Erin (Ryan), Heather, Katelyn, Austin, Abigail, Allison, Carly and Chelsea. Treasured Old Nana to Makayla, (Julian, Anthony) Sophie, Emily and Hope. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter-in-law Lyn Gallagher and all her Gallagher in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. We are all at peace, she lived a wonderful life. Family and friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke (416-251-7531) on Saturday, December 28th from 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, December 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke). Donations in Rita's memory may be made to ShareLife or the Girl Guides of Canada.

GALLAGHER, RITA Our cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on Christmas morning 2019. Having celebrated her 99th birthday on November 11, 2019, she has now joined her family and friends in heaven. Predeceased by her beloved husband Austin Scott Gallagher in 1976, she had the strength and determination to continue to raise her six children. Rita is survived by her devoted children Michael (Anna Rea), David (Mary), Gordon (Jenn), Sandra (Peter) Eathorne, Timothy and Rita-Ann (James) Campbell. Cherished Grandma and Nana to Nicholas (Amanda) Shaun, David (Kristin), Laura (Christopher), Erin (Ryan), Heather, Katelyn, Austin, Abigail, Allison, Carly and Chelsea. Treasured Old Nana to Makayla, (Julian, Anthony) Sophie, Emily and Hope. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter-in-law Lyn Gallagher and all her Gallagher in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. We are all at peace, she lived a wonderful life. Family and friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke (416-251-7531) on Saturday, December 28th from 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, December 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke). Donations in Rita's memory may be made to ShareLife or the Girl Guides of Canada. www.hogle.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close