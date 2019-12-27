GALLAGHER, RITA Our cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on Christmas morning 2019. Having celebrated her 99th birthday on November 11, 2019, she has now joined her family and friends in heaven. Predeceased by her beloved husband Austin Scott Gallagher in 1976, she had the strength and determination to continue to raise her six children. Rita is survived by her devoted children Michael (Anna Rea), David (Mary), Gordon (Jenn), Sandra (Peter) Eathorne, Timothy and Rita-Ann (James) Campbell. Cherished Grandma and Nana to Nicholas (Amanda) Shaun, David (Kristin), Laura (Christopher), Erin (Ryan), Heather, Katelyn, Austin, Abigail, Allison, Carly and Chelsea. Treasured Old Nana to Makayla, (Julian, Anthony) Sophie, Emily and Hope. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter-in-law Lyn Gallagher and all her Gallagher in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. We are all at peace, she lived a wonderful life. Family and friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke (416-251-7531) on Saturday, December 28th from 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, December 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's Catholic Church (277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke). Donations in Rita's memory may be made to ShareLife or the Girl Guides of Canada. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 27, 2019