IZZARD, MS. RITA JOSEPHINE "God Will Lead Her Soul to Paradise" Rita Izzard was born in Nova Scotia on February 11, 1950, and was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 5, 2020. Rita passed away peacefully, at age 70, in hospital, with her family by her side, following a sudden, brief illness. Predeceased by her parents, Agnes and James Izzard. Loving Mother of Robin, Brenda, and Christopher. Loving Nana of Ashley and Nicole. Proud Great-Nana of Tziah, Soraiah, Tori-Ann, and Trevion. Predeceased by siblings, Charles, Leona, Joseph, James, and Ernest. Survived by loving sister Elizabeth. Half sister to Lisa, Gibby (James) and Ann. Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Cremation will take place, attended by immediate family only. Memorial to follow, at a later date, due to Covid crisis.



