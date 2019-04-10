Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA LEONORE MOORE. View Sign





MOORE, RITA LEONORE (nee HAYES) It is with trust in God's love that we announce the death of our beloved mother on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Mom was born on her parents' farm in Ramara Township near Uptergrove, Ontario on April 25, 1922. Mom was the youngest of seven children of Cornelius and Teresa Hayes and was born in tough times. Her parents moved the family to Toronto's east end when Mom was just five years old. She attended St. John's Catholic School and then Malvern Collegiate, graduating from Grade 13. Mom entered the job market during WWII and worked for a stock brokerage firm on Bay Street. She was married to Vernon Basil Moore on June 7, 1948 in Corpus Christi Church and they spent 57 happy years together until Dad's death on May 11, 2006. When Mom gave birth to their first child, like most women of her day, she stayed home and together she and Dad raised four children. Mom is survived by her children: Rev. Thomas Moore; Patricia and her husband Paul Kennedy; Neil and his wife Cheryl; Jim and his wife Jane; and her grandchildren, Gerard and his wife Jane, Andrew and his wife Meg, Theresa and her fiancé Chris, Paula, Patrick, John, Mary, Clare and her great-granddaughter Portia. Mom was predeceased by all of her siblings: Mrs. Mary King, Mrs. Helen McCabe, Mrs. Teresa Bashford, Sr. Frances Hayes-CSJ, Rev. James Joseph (JJ) Hayes and her lifelong best friend for 95 years - Mrs. Patricia Archer. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Friday, April 12th from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anselm's Roman Catholic Church, 1 MacNaughton Road (Bayview and Millwood) with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, or the Glaucoma Research Society of Canada would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com . Mom loved poetry and could recite many great works to her final days, including "It shall clasp a rare and radiant maiden whom the angels name Lenore" Edgar Allan Poe Mom, Requiescat in pace. Funeral Home Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited

1403 Bayview Avenue

Toronto , ON M4G 3A8

Funeral Home Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited

