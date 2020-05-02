RITA MARGARET WIGGLESWORTH
WIGGLESWORTH, RITA MARGARET (nee McGUIGAN) In Memory of After a very full and long life, Rita Wigglesworth (nee McGuigan) is now in the hands of God, as she has passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, at the age of 95. Her husband of 54 years, Basil, has awaited her coming since he passed on in 2007. Rita was predeceased by all her siblings, Lucy Rose, Frank, Robert, James, Joan and Veronica. She will be sorely missed by her 7 children, Mary Cooper (David), John (Gwen), Peter (Jody), Paul (Julie), Terri Beck (Carl), Tom (Wendy) and Gene. Rita; loved and was loved by her 26 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly. Rita was a retired teacher from the Toronto Separate School Board and truly loved the students that she was able to teach, passing on her faith in word and deed throughout her time with them. She had a wonderful life of world travelling with Basil, and in her later years, with her daughters. However, her most favourite place in the world would undoubtedly be the family cottage on Lake Scugog. In compliance with public health and safety a private family service will take place at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street, in Port Perry (905-985 2171). Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. If desired, memorial donations can be made by cheque through the Mother Angelica's Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), where Rita found solace through the Sacred Mass televised live every day. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
