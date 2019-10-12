SMELE, RITA MELVINE Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late John Smele (2002). Loving mother of Andrew Smele (Judy), Heather Perrier (Kent) and Adrian Smele (Trish). Proud grandmother of Michelle (Adam), Michael (Gabi), Ryan, Sarah, Adam and Evan. Cherished great-grandmother of Julia, Sofia, Genevieve and Charlotte. Melvine was a Veteran and served in WWII attaining the rank of Captain. Melvine had diverse interests and skills including painting, sewing and cooking. She was an instructor with Le Cordon Bleu school in England. She will be remembered for her strength, vitality, quick wit and love of family. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Pearl and Pine Retirement Residence for their outstanding care and compassion. Cremation and a private family service will take place. Melvine was a fundraising volunteer for the and had a love of animals. The family asks donations in her memory be made to the or the Toronto Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019