BASTIAMPILLAI, RITA NESAMALAR Passed away surrounded by family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 86 in Ontario, Canada. Beloved wife of (late) Antony Bastiampillai; her deceased parents S. A. Alagaratnam (Head Teacher and Prefect of Games, St Patrick's College, Jaffna) and Victoria Alagaratnam. Loving mother of Everton (late Marie Sharmini), Iolanthe, Sheridan (Veni) and Patricia (Don); grandmother of Anne, Kumutha, Khrisha, Lakshi, Nigel, Hazel and Raenisha. Rita was born in 1933 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka and went to school at Holy Family Convent, Jaffna. Later she travelled to Canada in the 1980s, making Toronto her home. Friends are invited to call at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5 until 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 265 Alton Towers Circle, Scarborough, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, 7770 Steeles Ave. E., Markham. Online condolences at www.arbormemorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019