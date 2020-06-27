PROVATO, RITA (nee LONGO) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Rita Provato, at 93 years of age on June 23, 2020. Although we are saddened by her passing, we also celebrate her life and take solace in knowing that as storm clouds parted on that day; surrounded by family she left this earth peacefully while sunlight shone through her window to witness her final breath. Rita was born in Trenta, Cosenza, Italy to the late Alfonso and Giulia Longo. She immigrated to Toronto in 1953 crossing the Atlantic by ship to begin a new life. She married Francesco Provato in 1954. As a strong woman she soon found herself having to raise two young children alone, while working in manufacturing for many years and dedicated her life to support and provide for them. While nurturing strong family ties she upheld customs and traditions while adjusting to the challenges of learning a new language and adapting to Canadian winters. Beloved mother to Mary (Enzo) Pallotta, and Joseph (Anna) Provato and adored Nonna to Christina (David), Joanna, Stephanie, and Joseph. Cherished Bisnonna to Lia, Charlie, and Poppy. Loved by her nephews and nieces and brother and sisters-in-law Carmen (Rosetta), Marcello (Anna), Franca (Benito), Tecla (Remo), Eva (Ernesto), Anna (Mario) and Venanzio. Loved by her six brothers and sisters, she was predeceased by her siblings Luigi (Genoveffa), Orlanda, Mario (Nina), Amalia (Francesco), and Eufemia; and survived by her brother Egidio (Rosetta) Longo. We will fondly remember the times spent learning and cooking with her in the kitchen and of course, the delicious baked goods we were all very fortunate to enjoy. Waking up to the yummy aromas wafting from the kitchen before school, enticing us out of bed. She passed along these traditions and recipes that although we may never be able to replicate exactly, we will strive to continue to prepare, appreciate and enjoy in her honour. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends which was evident in her dedication to these relationships. She taught us the importance of forgiveness and unconditional love of family. She was very proud and grateful to become a Canadian citizen. Strong willed and bold she was determined to travel on her own and did so to visit family in Italy and British Colombia, as well as travelling to Florida. Her animated storytelling, her interest in Royal Family news, a love of fashion, plants (hibiscus), sewing, knitting and crocheting, singing as she went about her day and her sneaky sweet tooth will be greatly missed by all her loving family. Our family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care our mother received from Dr. Giddens and the staff at Weston Terrace Nursing Home, the doctors and nursing staff at Humber River Regional Hospital, Dr. S. Rubenzahl, and in particular Dr. Paul Posner. A private funeral for the immediate family, followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be appreciated by the family.