BUSBY, RITA ROSE (nee TRAVIS) January 26, 1925 - April 12, 2019 With heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful Mom, "Nanna" and "Nanna Rita". She passed peacefully at home in the arms of Our Lord, under her family's care as she had hoped for. Predeceased by her husband John Busby, her brother Bert Travis, his wife Donna Travis and her niece, Michelle Travis, as well as her sister, Theresa (Terry) Schaefer. Unconditionally loving Mom to Debbie Fisher, John Busby and Kim Dunlop and her son-in-law Rodger Dunlop. Exceptional and giving "Nanna" to Ryann and Tina Cilic, Shannon Dunlop, Katie Dunlop, Cameron and Courtney Dunlop, and Michael and Lily Barker. Super caring "Nanna Rita" to Aidan, Andrew, Alex, Rylynn, John Paul, Joseph (Joey), Thomas (Tommy) and Nate and Liam. She will not be here physically for the birth of her second great-granddaughter in May, however we will be certain her legacy is passed on. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews Gary and Fran Prette, Sharon Spinks, Brenda Restall, Wayne and Mary Prette and Tracey Travis Gillis. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 16th at Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, April 17th at 1 p.m., at St. Mary's Church Brampton, 66A Main Street South, Brampton. She will be interred at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Glenelg, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, Mom has asked that donations be made to ShareLife. Please visit the Book of Memories at

