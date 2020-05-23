TAYLOR, RITA Rita Taylor, mother to Marc (Annette) and Sean, wife to Allister and loving friend to many, Rita Taylor slipped away on May 16, 2020. Universally recognized as a warm, caring, thoughtful and generous person, she enriched the lives of all she touched with her charm and easygoing way. Among her many talents were creative arts, decorating, thoughtful words and advice, insightful perspectives and of course outstanding culinary skills. In fact, she often expressed her love for family and friends by preparing beautiful meals that satisfied appetites and satiated the soul. She lived her life with grace and humility, always putting others first. Simply put, no mere words can justly express who she was. To know her though, is to love her. She will be greatly missed and she will ALWAYS live in our hearts and in our minds. She was, is and will be, forever loved.



