KINOSHITA, RITZ It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ritz Kinoshita, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 97, from natural causes. Devoted and beloved husband of Koko (nee Sasaki), loving father to Raymond (Mary) and Gail (Stephen), cherished grandfather to Elisabeth (Erik), Meredith (Robbie) and Hannah, proud great-grandfather to Harry, Cleo and Patrick. Predeceased by his parents, Shintaro and Kiku, son Alan and brothers Hiko and Matsu. Ritz will be dearly missed by his sister Etsuko, many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ritz was born on Pender Island, BC, on November 13, 1922; in 1925, the family moved to Kelowna. After graduating from high school, Ritz managed a local orchard for several years. Ritz and Koko married in December 1946 and, in 1950, moved to Toronto where Ritz eventually built and operated his own insurance brokerage business until retirement in 1988. He will be remembered for his generosity, loyalty to friends and family, never ending patience and loving support of his family. Ritz had a lifelong passion for sports and enjoyed downhill skiing into his 70's, bowling and golf into his 80's; he shot a 90 when he was 89. Our family is extremely grateful for the respectful care provided at the Del Manor Retirement Home for several years and, more recently, the compassionate and courageous care delivered by the staff at Chartwell Woodhaven Long-Term Care Residence. Arrangements entrusted to Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bayview United Church, the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, or a charity of your choice.



