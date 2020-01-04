|
JAMES, R.N., MARION ELEANOR (nee WILLIAMSON) Peacefully passed away after a valiant struggle with Alzheimer's disease at Brampton Extendicare on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved bride of the late William (Bill) James. Dear mother of Beth James (Bruce Hough), Brenda Price (John) and Wendy Blagdon (Jacques). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Valerie, Laurel, Jeffery, Carolyn and Sean. Predeceased by her sister Lois and survived by her brother Gary and his wife Marsha. Marion will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer Society, Ontario or Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020