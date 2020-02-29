|
|
SCOTT, ROB 1957 - 2020 On the evening of Monday, February 24, 2020, Rob Scott, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 62. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lois Scott and his sister Heather (Gary). Survived by his beloved wife, Larkin, sons, Kieran and Declan, his sister Cathleen, nephews, Philippe (Lisa and Ellie) and Chase (Sabrina) and nieces, Sarah (Dallas, Zoey and Austin) and Sidney. Mourned by sister-in-law Victoria (Sandy), brother-in-law Paul (Briony), his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will take place on March 6th, from 6-9 p.m., at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home (166 Main St North, Markham, ON). A memorial service will occur on March 7th, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada. The online obituary may be found at dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020