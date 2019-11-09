Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBB WARREN. View Sign Service Information Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel 82 Pine Street Collingwood , ON L9Y 2N7 (705)-445-2651 Obituary

HINDSON, C.A., ROBB WARREN February 5, 1960 – November 2, 2019 Much beloved and admired son of Mary Christine Hindson and Donald C. Hindson, survived by his sister, Donna Leslie and brother-in-law Mark Opzoomer, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Robb was a graduate of Markham District High School, obtained his HBA from the University of Western Ontario and received his C.A. designation under the tutelage of Clarkson Gordon. Shortly thereafter, he joined the firm of Jones Gable (now Leede Jones Gable, Inc.) where he remained for over thirty years as its Chief Financial Officer during which time he earned the respect and admiration and enjoyed the comradery of his partners, business associates and staff. As a proud and committed partner, he continued to offer advice and opinions from his bedside. What drew him away from work, was the call of the north, his passion for skiing, snowmobiling, boating, cottaging and nature in all its forms. His dedication to nature and preserving the shoreline of Muskoka Lakes in their natural habitat was evidenced by his Presidency for several years of the Lake Rosseau North Association and as Treasurer of the Muskoka Lakes Association. He was, for many years, a member of the National Yacht Club where he enjoyed sailing, a member of the Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club and Craigleith Ski Club where he was a regular with his dad or mother Saturday mornings and with his ski buddies the remainder of the weekend. In spring and fall, his favourite activity was transplanting trees at his Grey County farm, his property on Lake Rosseau and his treasured island in Temagami. In Toronto, he was actively involved and proud to serve many years as Treasurer for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Canada. His family would like to extend their thanks to Drs. Doherty, Nolan and Lau and the respective teams at Sunnybrook Hospital who enabled him to regain his health for a few months so he could enjoy his friends, family, cottaging, boating and visiting his island in Temagami. They would also like to thank Drs. McLachlin, Prebble and Plume and the nurses at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and Campbell House who kept him comfortable in his last weeks as well as the countless friends and relatives whose visits both at home and hospitals inspired him to fight on until cancer finally took its toll. A private family service has been held and a Celebration of Robb's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muskoka Conservancy, 47 Quebec Street, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1P8, or to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, 459 Hume Street, Collingwood, Ontario L9Y 1W9. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home – Collingwood.

