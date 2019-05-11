Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT A. CREIGHTON. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

CREIGHTON, ROBERT A. 1920 - 2019 Bob passed away peacefully, at his home in Leaside, in his 99th year. Survived by his daughters Elizabeth (John) and Marilyn (Bruno); three grandchildren in Toronto, Michael (Andrea), Pamela (Ryan) and Allie; daughter-in-law Sandra; four grandchildren in Winnipeg, Matthew, Kellie (Mitch), Michael and Chad; and three great-grandchildren, Mason and Madison De Petrillo and Luke Powell. Predeceased by his loving wife Helen, the mother of his four children; his sons David and John; and his second wife Margaret. Bob was an active member of the Leaside community for 65 years, an avid walker, friendly with all of his neighbours (many who became like family) and the businesses on Bayview Avenue. A member of Leaside United Church, a loyal Toronto Maple Leafs fan, a staple at Trace Manes Park and Leaside Arena, playing and coaching hockey. A great story-teller with a wonderful sense of humour. A true role model, a loving and generous father and grandfather. Bob had a well-lived and happy life. The family would like to thank the kind caregivers at Premier Homecare Services. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville), from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14th, to be followed by the funeral in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15th. Condolences may be forwarded through



