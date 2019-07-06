Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ACCINELLI. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

ACCINELLI, ROBERT Early on July 3, 2019, Bob (Robert) Accinelli died of metastatic bladder cancer. He left this world on his own terms citing "I'm ready -Curtain Down", just as he lived life with love, humour and wisdom. Many will remember his insights in U.S. politics, which were much needed of late, and of interest these past few years was gerrymandering. He was always up for a friendly political debate. He loved live music and theatre. He was generous of time and spirit and believed strongly in the importance of philanthropy particularly of the arts (Vanier College Productions) and PBS which he watched faithfully. Bob was an avid walker, cyclist and hiker. He traveled extensively including Iqaluit, Nunavut, as well as various destinations in Asia, East Europe; his last two big trips were Turkey and Ireland. At the yearly Accinelli tree-trimming event with family and friends, he became infamous at charades. Near his retirement Bob became a dedicated student of Italian at the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, a group of friends he still met for lunches. Bob was an active contributor at the Academy for Lifelong Learning at Knox College, University of Toronto and more recently he joined Democrats & Donuts. With each activity, Bob would become part of a new community that was richer for his presence. Bob was born and raised in San Francisco and educated in parochial schools. He obtained a B.A. in history from Santa Clara University, where he graduated Suma Cum Laude and was class valedictorian. He then went on to complete his master and Ph.D. history degrees from UC Berkeley, where he met his wife Nancy, and made lifelong friends. In 1965, he joined the History Department at U of T; he loved teaching there until his retirement. He was a respected scholar, an accomplished teacher, and for a time, President of the Canadian Association of American Studies. Preceded by his wife Nancy, he leaves behind his two children, daughter Francesca (Michel) and son Adrian (Andrea). Bob was a proud grandfather of Elodie, James, Bixente and Juliet. Much loved brother to Lena Garbarino (Fiore) and the late Edward Chiappari (Lori), and uncle to Ron, Julie and Joe (deceased). Bob was also very fond of his sister-in-law Trish (Dian), who was truly a kindred spirit for him. He was kind and gentle with a subtle but wonderful sense of humour. He will be missed. Our hearts are full. All are welcome to gather on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. to share memories and express condolences until 3:00 p.m., when a Celebration of Life will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON, Canada M2M 3W9. (

ACCINELLI, ROBERT Early on July 3, 2019, Bob (Robert) Accinelli died of metastatic bladder cancer. He left this world on his own terms citing "I'm ready -Curtain Down", just as he lived life with love, humour and wisdom. Many will remember his insights in U.S. politics, which were much needed of late, and of interest these past few years was gerrymandering. He was always up for a friendly political debate. He loved live music and theatre. He was generous of time and spirit and believed strongly in the importance of philanthropy particularly of the arts (Vanier College Productions) and PBS which he watched faithfully. Bob was an avid walker, cyclist and hiker. He traveled extensively including Iqaluit, Nunavut, as well as various destinations in Asia, East Europe; his last two big trips were Turkey and Ireland. At the yearly Accinelli tree-trimming event with family and friends, he became infamous at charades. Near his retirement Bob became a dedicated student of Italian at the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, a group of friends he still met for lunches. Bob was an active contributor at the Academy for Lifelong Learning at Knox College, University of Toronto and more recently he joined Democrats & Donuts. With each activity, Bob would become part of a new community that was richer for his presence. Bob was born and raised in San Francisco and educated in parochial schools. He obtained a B.A. in history from Santa Clara University, where he graduated Suma Cum Laude and was class valedictorian. He then went on to complete his master and Ph.D. history degrees from UC Berkeley, where he met his wife Nancy, and made lifelong friends. In 1965, he joined the History Department at U of T; he loved teaching there until his retirement. He was a respected scholar, an accomplished teacher, and for a time, President of the Canadian Association of American Studies. Preceded by his wife Nancy, he leaves behind his two children, daughter Francesca (Michel) and son Adrian (Andrea). Bob was a proud grandfather of Elodie, James, Bixente and Juliet. Much loved brother to Lena Garbarino (Fiore) and the late Edward Chiappari (Lori), and uncle to Ron, Julie and Joe (deceased). Bob was also very fond of his sister-in-law Trish (Dian), who was truly a kindred spirit for him. He was kind and gentle with a subtle but wonderful sense of humour. He will be missed. Our hearts are full. All are welcome to gather on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. to share memories and express condolences until 3:00 p.m., when a Celebration of Life will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON, Canada M2M 3W9. ( www.rskane.ca ). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert Accinelli for York University (Vanier College Productions) are eligible for matching funds at ( giving.yorku.ca/InMemory ) would be greatly appreciated by his family. Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close