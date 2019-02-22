Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ADOLPH. View Sign

ADOLPH, ROBERT Professor Robert Adolph died February 12, 2019, at home. While studying for his doctorate at Harvard University, Bob taught in the Humanities Department at MIT, beginning a long career teaching critical thinking enhanced by his warmth, wit and wisdom. From 1968 to his retirement, Bob served at York University on the faculties of English and Humanities and was the Director of York's unique M.A. Program in Interdisciplinary Studies which became a highly successful model for academic work across different disciplines. Bob leaves his wife Rheba; his brother Peter and sister-in-law Kathy and their children A.J. and Jo-Ann; his sons Jack, Ben, Steve and his daughters-in-law Judy, Lara, Diana; his treasured grandchildren Jordan, Molly, Lauren, Jonah, Ryan and Matthew; many new and old friends. The last months of Bob's life were lessons of courage, grace and love. For those who would honor Bob's life, please listen to a Brahms sonata or make a terrible pun or do something nice for someone.

