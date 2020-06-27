SUTHERLAND, Q.C., THE HONOURABLE ROBERT A.F. ("RAFS") Retired Judge of the Superior Court of Justice, Ontario. It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Robert (Rab, Bob) Alasdair Fraser Sutherland, born June 24, 1929 in Toronto. Ever unassuming, RAFS died with the least of fuss and with characteristic dignity on June 20, 2020, of post COVID-19 complications in Toronto, at the age of 90, 4 days shy of his 91st birthday. Robert was the beloved husband of Susan Sutherland, with whom he shared a life filled with curiosity, adventure, travel and learning. RAFS was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie Jessie Frances (nee Fraser) and John Wilfrid (Sudz) Sutherland; and his brother John Ramsay Sutherland. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his sister, Elizabeth Christina Lubbock of Ottawa and his children from previous marriages: David Fraser (Shelley Irish), Peter Harris (Francesca Scalzo), Katherine Ramsay (Evan Renaerts), Stephen John, Alexandra Marjorie McLean, Brian James McLean and Simon Dugald Andrew Sutherland. RAFS was the cherished Grandfather (known as "Grandfeathers") to Sam (Kathy Liu), Ben (Heather Michelle) and Emma. Robert attended Upper Canada College, University of Toronto and University of Toronto Law School having transferred from Osgoode Hall Law School because he much admired Cecil Augustus Wright and Bora Laskin. He articled, then worked from 1956 with the law firm now known as Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. RAFS was appointed Queen's Counsel whilst at BLG before being appointed in 1982 to the Supreme Court of Ontario, now the Superior Court of Justice, where he sat for 25 memorable years, retiring in 2005. He had a long and distinguished career on the Bench and was known to be a judge 'soft on pain, hard on contract and lenient with young, first-time offenders'. RAFS was much admired by his judicial colleagues as well as members of the bar for his fairness, thoughtfulness, intellect and integrity. After his family and friends, Robert's greatest joys and interests were politics, specifically the Liberal Party, for whom he ran in the 1960's in the Don Valley Riding but lost by 477 votes (a number he never forgot). RAFS loved the outdoors and his cabin on Smoke Lake in Algonquin Park. The environment and all animals, especially dogs were particularly close to his heart. Robert was passionate about theatre, having a close association with the Davis Family and the "Straw Hat Players" (acting as manager-treasurer-driver-promoter), Hart House Theatre and Stratford Festival. Before entering the legal profession, Robert was so enthusiastic about theatre that it nearly led to a career in the Arts. He was asked to stage manage the Winnipeg Ballet in its early days; however, law was his calling, though he remained an active patron and theatre goer. RAFS was a remarkable, erudite man, a fair judge, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He gave much joy to his family and friends who benefited from his optimistic, hopeful view of life. So, despite our aching hearts, we are able to smile at the memory of Robert. With Robert, it was always the best of times. Robert's family would like to extend thanks to his medical team and to his PSW, Tenzing Tseyang. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Robert was cremated in a private ceremony, but a celebration of his life will be held later. If you wish, donations may be made in RAFS memory to: Doctors Without Borders, Amnesty International, The David Suzuki Foundation, or to the charity of your choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store