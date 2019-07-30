Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ALAN (BOB) MITCHELL. View Sign Obituary

MITCHELL, ROBERT (BOB) ALAN August 19, 1934 - July 26, 2019 After a brief illness, Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie. Survived by his wife Marjorie and his pride and joy three children Gary (Jill), Sharon, and Julia (Dave). Predeceased by brothers George and Alex, sister Mary, brother-in-law Norm Wright and special mother-in-law Vera Wright. Survived by his sister-in-law Connie Wright. Growing up on a farm in Chinguacousy, Bob married his high school sweetheart and departed 61 years later on their wedding anniversary. In his earlier years he was the final employee of Avro Aircraft. After a 33 year career with the Scarborough Board of Education as Superintendent of Personnel, Bob retired to Horseshoe Highlands and happily assumed the roles of community handyman, golfer, marshal, Rink Rat (of the year), gardener extraordinaire, volunteer and fund raiser, social butterfly, advisor and friend to all. Aside from his family, Bob always felt his friends were his most valued assets. The family will receive friends at Mayfield United Church, 12496 Dixie Road, Caledon, on Wednesday, August 7 from 1 o'clock until time of memorial service at 2 o'clock, followed by a reception at the church. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mayfield United Church, 12496 Dixie Road, Caledon L7C 2L7 or Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation, 201 Georgian Drive, Barrie L4M 6M2. Condolences for the family may be offered at

MITCHELL, ROBERT (BOB) ALAN August 19, 1934 - July 26, 2019 After a brief illness, Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie. Survived by his wife Marjorie and his pride and joy three children Gary (Jill), Sharon, and Julia (Dave). Predeceased by brothers George and Alex, sister Mary, brother-in-law Norm Wright and special mother-in-law Vera Wright. Survived by his sister-in-law Connie Wright. Growing up on a farm in Chinguacousy, Bob married his high school sweetheart and departed 61 years later on their wedding anniversary. In his earlier years he was the final employee of Avro Aircraft. After a 33 year career with the Scarborough Board of Education as Superintendent of Personnel, Bob retired to Horseshoe Highlands and happily assumed the roles of community handyman, golfer, marshal, Rink Rat (of the year), gardener extraordinaire, volunteer and fund raiser, social butterfly, advisor and friend to all. Aside from his family, Bob always felt his friends were his most valued assets. The family will receive friends at Mayfield United Church, 12496 Dixie Road, Caledon, on Wednesday, August 7 from 1 o'clock until time of memorial service at 2 o'clock, followed by a reception at the church. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mayfield United Church, 12496 Dixie Road, Caledon L7C 2L7 or Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation, 201 Georgian Drive, Barrie L4M 6M2. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close