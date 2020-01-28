|
|
McCALLUM, ROBERT ALBERT December 31, 1932 – January 24, 2020 Bob passed suddenly at his home in Stratford, Ontario. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nora Irene McCallum (nee Phillips). Loving father of Stephen (the late Halina), Sylvia (Leanne), Mary and Mark (Cheryl). Grandfather to Shannon (Lucy), Caitlin (Randy), Alaina, (Jack) and Maggie. Great-grandfather to Tyson and Lily. Predeceased by parents Walter Duncan McCallum and Almeda O'Rielly McCallum (nee McKee). Survived by sister Gladys Edwards (the late Robert), and predeceased by his brothers Joseph (the late Betty) and Walter (the late Joan) McCallum. Loved by his many nieces and nephews. Bob will always be remembered for his unwavering faith in the Lord. His devotion to the church and God was steadfast. Still working until the end, You will be missed by many family, friends and clients for your great work, advice and friendship. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 41 Mornington Street, Stratford, Ontario on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Anglican Church through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519-271-7411 wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020