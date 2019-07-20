CRAIG, Robert Alexander Peacefully at Humber Valley Terrace, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Alex Craig, dearly beloved husband of the late Victoria May Craig (nee MacBeth). Loving father of Robert (Junko), David (Lurdes), Deborah (Henrik) and Karen. Cherished grandfather of Ken, Paul, Kevin, Julia, Alec, Siri, Malcolm and Lucy. Alex worked for 40 years as an electrical engineer (P. Eng.) for Canadian General Electric and Canadian Standards Association. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019