Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alexander JOHNSTON. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

JOHNSTON, Robert Alexander It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Alexander Johnston in the early hours of Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was a loving husband, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a true friend. Bob was born February 24, 1928, to Alexander and Agnes in Toronto. He was predeceased by his only brother Sinclair in 2009. Bob attended Toronto Normal Model School on Rolph Road in Leaside and Oakwood Collegiate Institute as there was no high school in Leaside at the time, graduating in 1945. In 1946, he enrolled in the chartered accountancy program, obtaining his designation in 1951. In 1949, Bob married Mary Jane Smith and over the next several years had one daughter and five sons. In 1952, he joined General Motors of Canada in their sales department. In 1954, he became the secretary treasurer of Golden Mile Motors. In 1966, the family moved to Nanaimo, BC, where Bob purchased a Pontiac Buick franchise. In 1971, he was elected president of the British Columbia Motor Dealers Association, and the following year was elected to the board of CADA, the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. In 1972, Bob and Mary returned to Toronto with the three youngest children and Bob started a Chevrolet franchise in Scarborough. Sadly, Mary passed away in 1973 from breast cancer. Bob continued to work diligently in the automotive industry for several years by serving on the CADA employee benefits committee, eventually chairing it. In 1985, Bob married Emma Krygsman-van Dijk, and they enjoyed many happy years together. Besides Emmy, Bob is survived by his children: Douglas (Nancy) of Nanaimo, BC; Donald of Nanaimo, BC; Linda Anderson (Doug) of Nanaimo, BC; John Krygsman (Sandy) of Whitby, ON; David (Maureen) of Pickering, ON; Chris (Carolyn) of Ucluelet, BC; Rick (Sharon) of Toronto, ON and Myra Hay (Chris) of Kawartha Lakes, ON. There are also 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who will miss their Grandpa Bob dearly. Family reunions were a biennial event for over 25 years, when East met West at a fabulous summer resort, enjoying catching up with each other over family golf and tennis tournaments, plus the very competitive sport of the Christmas Game. Bob remained active in his retirement, playing golf and tennis into his eighties. He and Emmy enjoyed world travel and maintained strong ties with fellow Florida Snowbirds -- some American friends too -- meeting up in Toronto, New York, and beyond the waters of North America. Bob was a highly intelligent man and a very smart dresser who believed that being a true gentleman never goes out of style. He excelled at card games and was a skilled Bridge partner with Emmy and an enthusiastic cribbage player with his grandkids. He made a mean fruit relish and enjoyed a good martini (or two) while listening and singing along to good music -- from Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand to Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley -- especially the glorious Gospel versions of "How Great Thou Art." Bob was an active Rotarian for 47 years, who lived the motto: They profit most who serve best. Bob was a longtime member of Masonic Lodge No. 670. He had the distinction of being the youngest master of his Masonic Lodge and then being the eldest master of Lodge No. 670 in 2014 when he also received the Meritorious Service Award. Visitation is Monday, August 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt. A Masonic funeral service will take place at 7:30 p.m. during visitation. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th at Knox United Church, 2569 Midland Avenue, with interment following immediately at Knox United Church Cemetery. Reception to follow at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 323 Scarborough Golf Club Road. Please bring any stories or memories of Bob to share with the family. The family expresses its gratitude to Dr. Conrad Fischer for keeping Bob long past his Best Before date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the charity of your choice. "You make a living by what you get; you make a life by what you give."



JOHNSTON, Robert Alexander It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Alexander Johnston in the early hours of Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was a loving husband, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a true friend. Bob was born February 24, 1928, to Alexander and Agnes in Toronto. He was predeceased by his only brother Sinclair in 2009. Bob attended Toronto Normal Model School on Rolph Road in Leaside and Oakwood Collegiate Institute as there was no high school in Leaside at the time, graduating in 1945. In 1946, he enrolled in the chartered accountancy program, obtaining his designation in 1951. In 1949, Bob married Mary Jane Smith and over the next several years had one daughter and five sons. In 1952, he joined General Motors of Canada in their sales department. In 1954, he became the secretary treasurer of Golden Mile Motors. In 1966, the family moved to Nanaimo, BC, where Bob purchased a Pontiac Buick franchise. In 1971, he was elected president of the British Columbia Motor Dealers Association, and the following year was elected to the board of CADA, the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. In 1972, Bob and Mary returned to Toronto with the three youngest children and Bob started a Chevrolet franchise in Scarborough. Sadly, Mary passed away in 1973 from breast cancer. Bob continued to work diligently in the automotive industry for several years by serving on the CADA employee benefits committee, eventually chairing it. In 1985, Bob married Emma Krygsman-van Dijk, and they enjoyed many happy years together. Besides Emmy, Bob is survived by his children: Douglas (Nancy) of Nanaimo, BC; Donald of Nanaimo, BC; Linda Anderson (Doug) of Nanaimo, BC; John Krygsman (Sandy) of Whitby, ON; David (Maureen) of Pickering, ON; Chris (Carolyn) of Ucluelet, BC; Rick (Sharon) of Toronto, ON and Myra Hay (Chris) of Kawartha Lakes, ON. There are also 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who will miss their Grandpa Bob dearly. Family reunions were a biennial event for over 25 years, when East met West at a fabulous summer resort, enjoying catching up with each other over family golf and tennis tournaments, plus the very competitive sport of the Christmas Game. Bob remained active in his retirement, playing golf and tennis into his eighties. He and Emmy enjoyed world travel and maintained strong ties with fellow Florida Snowbirds -- some American friends too -- meeting up in Toronto, New York, and beyond the waters of North America. Bob was a highly intelligent man and a very smart dresser who believed that being a true gentleman never goes out of style. He excelled at card games and was a skilled Bridge partner with Emmy and an enthusiastic cribbage player with his grandkids. He made a mean fruit relish and enjoyed a good martini (or two) while listening and singing along to good music -- from Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand to Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley -- especially the glorious Gospel versions of "How Great Thou Art." Bob was an active Rotarian for 47 years, who lived the motto: They profit most who serve best. Bob was a longtime member of Masonic Lodge No. 670. He had the distinction of being the youngest master of his Masonic Lodge and then being the eldest master of Lodge No. 670 in 2014 when he also received the Meritorious Service Award. Visitation is Monday, August 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt. A Masonic funeral service will take place at 7:30 p.m. during visitation. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th at Knox United Church, 2569 Midland Avenue, with interment following immediately at Knox United Church Cemetery. Reception to follow at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 323 Scarborough Golf Club Road. Please bring any stories or memories of Bob to share with the family. The family expresses its gratitude to Dr. Conrad Fischer for keeping Bob long past his Best Before date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the charity of your choice. "You make a living by what you get; you make a life by what you give." Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close