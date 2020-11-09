CHALMERS, ROBERT ALFRED It is with love and sadness we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Alfred Chalmers, on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Chalmers for sixty-one years, and proud father of Joanne Skene (Alan Marion), Lisa Chalmers (Paul Glen) and Robert Chalmers (Shiva Khayami). Proud and cherished grandfather of Kyle (Emily Kavanagh) and Christopher Chalmers (Anna Paquin), and of Logan, Austin and Chase Chalmers. Survived by his dear brother Gordon and sister-in-law Ellen. Predeceased by his darling grandson, Austin, his parents George and Ruby, his brother William and sister-in-law Eileen. Safe at home in heaven with his grandson Austin. Firefighter with the Toronto Fire Department (TFS) from 1962-1989, Badge #706, and proud brother to his fellow firefighters at Claremont, Keele, Runnymede and Exhibition stations. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids.ca
) Brain Cancer Unit are appreciated. Donations and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com