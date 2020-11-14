1/1
ROBERT ALLAN FOOTE
FOOTE, ROBERT ALLAN April 3, 1927 - November 4, 2020 Robert Foote was born and raised in Rosseau, ON to parents Rae and Sara (Grenkie) Foote (d.1977, 1942). He and his sister Rena (Foote) Meabry (d. 2002) grew up in the Foote family home with its distinctive stonework, and attended primary school in Rosseau and high school in Parry Sound, ON. Bob is remembered by his cousins Leila (Wakley) Lavery, Ronald Wakley (d. 2003), Edward Grenkie, and J Douglas Grenkie and their families. Bob moved to Toronto, ON as a young man and worked at Bell Canada for his whole career. During his time in Toronto, he became close to his aunt and uncle, Freta (Grenkie) and Thomas Wakley (d.1993, 1984). Bob loved the outdoors - walking, hiking, camping, canoeing and photography. He returned to Rosseau often over the years. He also loved to travel and spent a lot of time visiting with sister Rena in Vancouver, BC. When he retired in his 50's, he spent winters in Key West, FL living in his van. While in summer, he headed north with a canoe strapped to his roof to camp in Algonquin Park. Bob passed away at The Wexford Residence in Scarborough, ON. Thanks to the staff for their care in his final days, especially the kindness of Edith Fabros. He will be laid to rest at the Rosseau Cemetery joining his family there.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
