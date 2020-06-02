REID, ROBERT "BOB" ALLAN Robert "Bob" Allan Reid, of Hamilton, formerly Toronto, in his 75th year, passed away, suddenly, at his home on May 28, 2020. Beloved, cherished Dad of daughters, Tammy Laidlaw (Gordo) and Cindy Spilak (Brian). Adoring, fun-loving Grandpa of Ben and Hannah Spilak. A caring uncle whose indomitable spirit, humorous insights and infectious giggle, enriched the lives of nieces Kim Micallef (James), Shannon Perfetti (Carlo) and numerous other nieces and nephews blessed to witness his joy and love of a life fully embraced. Predeceased by his father William Reid, step-mother Dorothy Little and former wife and lifelong friend, Judi Cooper. Forever remembered by his coworkers of almost 30 years at Woolco, his friends and playing partners during his longtime membership at the Spring Lakes Golf Club in Stouffville, ON, the clerks, cashiers and regulars he saw on his daily neighborhood walks, and the countless thousands of squirrels and birds he loved to feed. Bob's kindness, good-natured smile and humorous eccentricities are mirrored by his favourite meal: Macaroni and Cheese enjoyed with a chilled Creemore Beer. Due to COVID19 social distancing restrictions, a small private service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home Robinson Chapel (Hamilton).



