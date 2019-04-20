Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ALLEN (BOB) WARD. View Sign

WARD, ROBERT (BOB) ALLEN April 18, 1950 - April 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob, peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by his family at Southlake Regional Health Centre in his 69th year. Beloved husband to the late Lynda Ward (Marshall). Predeceased by his parents Al and Nancy. Loving father to Jason Ward and Courtney (Schultz). Cherished brother of Nancy Waterfield and Jim Ward (Cindy). Proud grandfather "Papa" to Caiden and Grady. Caring uncle to John, Jocelyn and Robin. Bob was a well-respected figure in the Canadian Sporting Goods Industry as the owner of Ward & Patch Sports (777 Annette Street, Toronto) and more recently the Goalie Crease (13270 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill) and a long standing member of the Sports Distributors of Canada. Bob's tenure in the industry spanned 50+ years. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Chapel Service following at 1:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket. As per Bob's request, casual wear only. Memorial donations may be made to the Innisfil Minor Hockey Association in honour of Robert Ward. These donations will be utilized to support the development of underprivileged goaltenders as they begin their hockey journey. It was Bob's (Papa's) intention to support the local association where his grandchildren play. Online condolences may be left at



