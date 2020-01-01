WINDOVER, ROBERT ALVIN Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 85. Bob, dearly beloved husband of Grace and loving father of Karen, Marie (Allen) Mansell and Robert (Elly Wilson). Bob was the son of the late Julian "Jewel" and Marion. A graveside service was held at Lakefield Cemetery. If desired, donations to Community Care Buckhorn or the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences to the family at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020