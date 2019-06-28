Robert AMOS

AMOS, Robert November 16, 1930 - June 26, 2019 In his 89th year, Robert passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, he and wife Bridget, and children, Maureen, Andrew (Anne), Susan (John), and Robert (Lesley), moved to Canada in February 1965. Loving grandfather to Bruce, Colin, Kyla (Dan), Reilly, Keegan, Chelsea, Meghan, Amanda, and Luke. Survived by sister Elizabeth and brother James. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Reception.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019
