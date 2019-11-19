HANSON, ROBERT ANDREW Born on January 23, 1931. Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, survived by his loving wife of 67 years Margret Hanson and their four children Susan, Craig, Catherine and Elizabeth. Robert's six grandchildren, Meaghan, Brandon, Sabrina, Matteo, Shanelle and Loryn, will forever remember their grandfather "Bobbie" for his love and devotion to them. The family will cherish their memories of Robert's love of carpentry, taking long walks in his beloved Toronto, and connecting with all of his friends. A private celebration of Robert's life will be held at Islington United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverwood Retirement Home, or Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019