Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ANDREW HANSON. View Sign Obituary

HANSON, ROBERT ANDREW Born on January 23, 1931. Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, survived by his loving wife of 67 years Margret Hanson and their four children Susan, Craig, Catherine and Elizabeth. Robert's six grandchildren, Meaghan, Brandon, Sabrina, Matteo, Shanelle and Loryn, will forever remember their grandfather "Bobbie" for his love and devotion to them. The family will cherish their memories of Robert's love of carpentry, taking long walks in his beloved Toronto, and connecting with all of his friends. A private celebration of Robert's life will be held at Islington United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverwood Retirement Home, or Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, Ontario.

HANSON, ROBERT ANDREW Born on January 23, 1931. Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, survived by his loving wife of 67 years Margret Hanson and their four children Susan, Craig, Catherine and Elizabeth. Robert's six grandchildren, Meaghan, Brandon, Sabrina, Matteo, Shanelle and Loryn, will forever remember their grandfather "Bobbie" for his love and devotion to them. The family will cherish their memories of Robert's love of carpentry, taking long walks in his beloved Toronto, and connecting with all of his friends. A private celebration of Robert's life will be held at Islington United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverwood Retirement Home, or Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, Ontario. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close