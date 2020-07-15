MUIR, ROBERT ANDREW JAMES "ROB" Passed away suddenly at his home in Toronto, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 56 years. Dearly loved son of Jean and the late John Muir. Loving brother of David and his wife Brenda of Keswick. Cherished uncle of Sean Muir (Claudia) and Candra (Phil Frazer) and great-uncle of Lillianna, Henry, Oliver and Isabella. Rob will be deeply missed by his extended family, many friends and co-workers. Visitation will be held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a Private Family Funeral. Due to COVID-19, masks are mandatory while in the funeral home and a social distancing policy is in effect. In memory of Robert, donations made to Canadian Association for Mental Health (CAMH) would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com