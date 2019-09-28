LAWSON, ROBERT ANDREW November 24, 1926 – August 5, 2019 Following 92 years of painting, ballet, opera and television and travelling with his dear wife Nora until 1988, Bob (Grandpa Licorice) died peacefully with family at his side in hospice, not far from his North Vancouver home. He leaves behind to miss him dearly: his daughter Hollis (Holly) Hodson and husband Paul; his son Nick and wife Jo and grandsons Aidan, Liam, Chris and Ben. His family respects his wish to request donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in lieu of a service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019