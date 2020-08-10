WARD, Robert Andrew 1953 -2020 On June 14, 2020, in Pinellas Park, Florida, Bob passed away, after a brave battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. Loving brother of Barry (Young Sook) and Laura, he was born on January 11, 1953, in Stamford, Connecticut, to Stanley and Elizabeth Ward. Uncle Bob will be affectionately remembered by Naomi, Jason, Daniel, Tammi and Sumi, for his humour and smile. Raised in Lorne Park, Mississauga, Bob developed a love of hockey and baseball during his childhood, and this passion for sports remained with him throughout his life. His interest in math and science inspired him to pursue a degree in engineering at the University of Toronto and led to a rewarding career in the field. The family wishes to thank his friend Micki, for her kindness and support during Bob's final years. The interment will take place at Clarkson Springcreek Cemetery in Mississauga. For anyone wishing to acknowledge Bob, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada at www.glenoaks.ca
.