1/1
Robert Andrew WARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARD, Robert Andrew 1953 -2020 On June 14, 2020, in Pinellas Park, Florida, Bob passed away, after a brave battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. Loving brother of Barry (Young Sook) and Laura, he was born on January 11, 1953, in Stamford, Connecticut, to Stanley and Elizabeth Ward. Uncle Bob will be affectionately remembered by Naomi, Jason, Daniel, Tammi and Sumi, for his humour and smile. Raised in Lorne Park, Mississauga, Bob developed a love of hockey and baseball during his childhood, and this passion for sports remained with him throughout his life. His interest in math and science inspired him to pursue a degree in engineering at the University of Toronto and led to a rewarding career in the field. The family wishes to thank his friend Micki, for her kindness and support during Bob's final years. The interment will take place at Clarkson Springcreek Cemetery in Mississauga. For anyone wishing to acknowledge Bob, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada at www.glenoaks.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved