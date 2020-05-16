VENDITTI, Robert Anthony CPA, CA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert, at the age of 69, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Sora, Italy, he came to Canada with his family as a young child. Affectionately referred to as "Ditti" by the love of his life, Linda, who he met in eighth grade and was to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary this August. Beloved father of Jana, Laura (Luke) and Megan (Trevor). Proud Nonno of Siena, Cole, Sage, Mackenna and Benjamin. Predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Elvira, sister Maria Pia (Tony) and brother Domenic. Robert leaves behind sister Rachele (Jerry), brother Emilio (Diane), sisters-in-law Tina and Lesley (Mike), nephews, nieces and cousins that treasure him endlessly. His friends were his family, many having known him since childhood. Sharing memories playing hockey on Friday nights, traveling the world and participating in each other's life milestones. Robert was a natural born leader who commanded a room and was an inspiration to all. His family sends their gratitude to Dr. John Depaoli, Klinic St. Georg in Germany and the many individuals who helped along his journey this past year. As Robert quoted in his high school yearbook: "Oh for the life of sensations rather than of thoughts." Keats. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mississauga Food Bank would be appreciated themississaugafoodbank.org
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.