APPLEBAUM, ROBERT On Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the city of Toronto, at Bridgepoint Health. Beloved husband of Sheila Dermer Applebaum. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrew and Vicky Applebaum, Laurence and Jennifer Applebaum, Paula Applebaum and Evan Secemski. Dear brother of Martin Applebaum and the late Paul Applebaum. Devoted grandfather of Natalie, Jacob, Zoë, Isabella, Eden and Ben. Funeral services will take place at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Keltzer Society Section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva will take place at 9700 Bathurst Street, VIVA Thornhill Woods. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1-888- 939-3333.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 21, 2019