APPLEBAUM, ROBERT On Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the city of Toronto, at Bridgepoint Health. Beloved husband of Sheila Dermer Applebaum. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrew and Vicky Applebaum, Laurence and Jen Applebaum, Paula Applebaum and Evan Secemski. Dear brother of Martin Applebaum and the late Paul Applebaum. Devoted grandfather of Natalie, Jacob, Zoë, Isabella, Eden and Ben. A beautiful funeral service was held on Sunday, July 21st, and he was peacefully laid to rest at the Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, in the Keltzer Society Section. Memorial donations to the Bridgepoint Foundation (416-461-8252 x. 2017) would be greatly appreciated by the family. Bob will be forever missed by his loving family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019