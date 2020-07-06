ARMSTRONG, ROBERT "BOB" Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Matthew's House Hospice, Alliston, on Friday, July 3, 2020, Bob Armstrong, at the age of 67 years, beloved husband of Sue Armstrong. Proud and loving father of Sam and Carly. Dear brother of Randy and Cynthia Armstrong, Loree and Jerry Beniuk. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was the President and CEO for Grupo Modelo Canada, most notably the brewers of Corona Beer. He retired in 2010 and became a widely respected consultant to the Craft Beer Industry. Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a funeral service at this time. A private memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). If desired, memorial donations may be made to Matthew's House Hospice (www.matthewshousehospice.ca/donate-today
). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com