1/1
ROBERT "BOB" ARMSTRONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARMSTRONG, ROBERT "BOB" Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Matthew's House Hospice, Alliston, on Friday, July 3, 2020, Bob Armstrong, at the age of 67 years, beloved husband of Sue Armstrong. Proud and loving father of Sam and Carly. Dear brother of Randy and Cynthia Armstrong, Loree and Jerry Beniuk. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was the President and CEO for Grupo Modelo Canada, most notably the brewers of Corona Beer. He retired in 2010 and became a widely respected consultant to the Craft Beer Industry. Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a funeral service at this time. A private memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). If desired, memorial donations may be made to Matthew's House Hospice (www.matthewshousehospice.ca/donate-today). Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved