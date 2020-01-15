Home

WYATT, ROBERT ARTHUR (Retired Westinghouse/ CAMCO Employee) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Ex-husband of the late Patsy Dawn. Loving father of Michael, Cheryl (Larry), Jeff and Dawn (Jae) and stepfather of Debbie, Diane, Donna and the late Mary (Fernando). Gramps will be sadly missed by Lee, Josh, Carolyn, Christina, Katherine, Donald, Derek, Erin, Andrew, Amanda, Richard and Michelle and great-grandpa of Iain, Tianna, Shaela, Alicia and Elowen and great-great-grandpa of Ethan and Athena. Cremation has taken place and an interment took place at Highland Memory Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 600 MONAGHAN RD. S., PETERBOROUGH, 705-745-3211.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020
