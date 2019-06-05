Robert Bruce "Bob" Backus - Retired teacher with the Toronto District School Board Passed away peacefully at the Trillium Health Centre – Mississauga Site on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Gail, and loving father of Jennifer and the late Graham (Gray); and also of Gail's children Michael, Lisa (Sinclair) and Peter (Eiko). Much loved grandfather of Maya, Anders, Jackson, Elliot, Arden, Ginger, Clara, Jack, Will, Liam and Emma. Dear brother of his twin sister Barbara (Gus Gillespie) and Carol (Bruce Taylor). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of Q.E.W.) on Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at Trinity – St. Paul's Anglican Church, 26 Stavebank Rd. N., Mississauga, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Private interment Glen Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019