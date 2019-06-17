BANACHOWICZ, Robert Passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 59 at Toronto General Hospital. Robert, beloved son of Josefina and the late Stanislaw. Loving brother of Olga Cady (Paul Bogoslowski), Ana (Adam) White. Dear uncle of Katrina, Matthew (Jenny), Alexandra (Matt), Inés, Sebastian and Wren. Robert will be missed by those whose lives he touched. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden) on Tuesday, June 18th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in our chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019