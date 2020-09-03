BARKER, ROBERT "BOB" October 10, 1937 - August 30, 2020 Beloved husband of over 50 years to Sandra, Bob also leaves brother John (Debbie), children Leslie and Geoff (Michelle) and grandchildren Bryn and Rhys. He will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. Following a lifetime passion for golf, he found some hazards on the back nine but continued to enjoy his round and walked off the 18th green with a smile on his face. Sitting in the 19th hole enjoying a wobbly-pop, he will look back on his round fondly, remembering lots of good times and laughs. Cremation has taken place.



