BARLOW, Robert "Bob" Suddenly at Lakeridge Health, Port Perry on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 83. Bob Barlow, loving son of the Late John and Bessie Barlow. Dear brother of the Late Bill and Betty (Bill Jordan). Fondly remembered by his nephews Bryce Jordan (Jo-Ann), John Jordan, and by his niece Anne Sinai (Dan). Also lovingly remembered by his many great-nieces and nephews, other family, and friends. Friends may call at the Low and Low Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m until a short service and time of sharing in the chapel at 3:00 p.m., where everyone is invited to share a story about Bob. Reception to follow. Private interment at Pine Grove Cemetery. In Memory of Bob, please consider a memorial donation to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 26, 2019