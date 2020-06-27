Robert Barry Edgar "Bob" WILSON
1930 - 2020
WILSON, Robert "Bob" Barry Edgar 1930 - 2020 Robert passed away peacefully in his sleep, on June 21, 2020, at his long-term care facility, True Davidson Acres, at the age of 89. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years Pauline (née Primeau), his daughter Réjane Wilson, his grandson Jesse Wilson, his niece Heather Wilson, many in-laws and numerous friends and neighbours. He was predeceased by his parents William and Winnifred Wilson and brother Jack Wilson. The family is having a private cremation interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
