SCOTT, ROBERT BARRY May 12, 1933 – August 7, 2019 On August 7, 2019, God took the hand of our dearly beloved Robert Barry Scott to join Camilla and Christopher in heaven. Anne, the love of his life for 56 years, adored daughters Kari Anne (Anthony), Katrina (John), grandchildren, Breanne, Justin, Mackenzie, Marguerite, Riley, Serena, Bianca, Dominic and Sante, his brother and friend George and also Sharon all mourn the loss of his joyful presence. Bob was a dedicated educator for decades. Instructing in Film and Photography (Image Arts) at Ryerson University, he encouraged his students to explore and engage with media, understand it's significant social influence and impact and urged them to use their talents to revere the Earth and make it peaceful. He admired how indigenous communities respected our Earth and espoused the exhortation to care for our planet by Pope Francis in Laudatum Si. He served as head of Media Studies, instituted an international student exchange program and taught in the Film and Photography summer programme in PEI. After retirement, he co-produced a retrospective celebrating the centenary birthday of Marshal McLuhan, with whom he had studied, was an active member with the McLuhan Group through St. Michael's College at University of Toronto and presented papers at the Media Ecology Association conferences. For all his life, Bob was a deeply spiritual Roman Catholic and in recent years, with Anne at St. Anselm Church, was active in the charitable activities of The St. Vincent de Paul Society. He loved classical and sacred music, singing with the church choir and the friendship, activities and plans of the ecology group Ecoanselm. Bob graduated from GCVI, Guelph, earned degrees in English (Western U and UNB) and his PHD in Theatre (U of T). He taught English at Prince of Wales College in PEI, a year at Cedarbrae S.S., several years at St. Andrews College in Aurora and Upper Canada College, from 1967 to 1970 at the University of New Brunswick in St. John and finally from 1971 to 1998 media studies at Ryerson University. His final transition to media occurred during his co- leadership of the NFB Challenge for Change program in St. John NB, advocating for housing and services for those less fortunate families being forcibly displaced by ongoing vigorous urban renewal initiatives. Bob loved theatre and with Anne enjoyed myriads of great productions at Stratford and Shaw Theatres. He composed over 50 piano pieces to celebrate every happy birth, marriage and joyous family event initially, his marriage on July 20, 1963, to Anne. Until the last 2 months of his rich life, Bob loved and assisted his family in every way. Although he and Anne and the family sorrowed from losing Camilla and Christopher, they let love and joy of family, friends, every living creature and all sunny days prevail. We will honour him every day. Saint Vincent de Paul Society is his charity of choice. Mass will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Saint Bonaventure Church on Leslie Street. Access only from Lawrence Avenue.



