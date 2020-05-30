ROBERT BLAKE FULLER
FULLER, ROBERT BLAKE May 3, 1950 – May 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on May 26, 2020, at the age of 70. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Debbie (née Simmons), his beloved children, Kirsten Fuller Scot (Steve) and Christopher Fuller, and granddaughters, Adalyn and Alyssa. Dear son of the late Harold and Dorothy Fuller, he is remembered with love by his sister Carol Bigliardi (George), niece Victoria, and sister-in-law Pam Santoro (Mike). A retired newspaper pressman, Bob enjoyed a long career with the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star. Generous and hardworking, Bob's kind heart and good humour will be missed by all. A memorial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made, if desired, to Diabetes Canada or to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
