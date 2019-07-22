In his 98th year, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Devoted husband of Gert (2018) Loving father of Paul (Ronni) and Grant (Mary). Proud grandfather of Sara (Mike), Alyssa (Colin) and Amanda. Great-grandfather of Anna and Grace. Brother of the late Edward (Mary) and Arthur (Audrey). Active in all aspects of the St. Peter's Erindale Anglican Church, a member of the choir, handbell ringers and sidesperson. Bob was also an active member of the First Erindale Scouting Group for many years. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario Street, Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Monday from 6 – 9 p.m. A reception will be held at St. Peter's Erindale Anglican Church, 3041 Mississauga Road at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. The family would also like to thank the Village of Erin Meadows and staff for their care of Bob during his last few months; the LHIN Care Partners, and especially Dr. Parbaljit Sidhu. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to your favourite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019